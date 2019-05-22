Actress Julianna Margulies: ‘I Was Going Crazy and Screaming’ After Trump Election

Actress Julianna Margulies confessed to Stephen Colbert that she ended up “going crazy and screaming” from nightmares after the election of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Late Show host, the former ER star admitted that the psychological impact of Trump’s victory at the hands of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton included nightmares that left her heavily distressed.

“One of the things I stopped doing was I do not read the news at night because I was waking up in the middle of the night from nightmares,” Margulies said of the period after Trump was elected. “I had one dream… I was in a boardroom, there was a long table, and it was just a guy who’s in the Oval Office right now, sitting there and I walked in and I [was] screaming, screaming. I mean I was going crazy and screaming,” she continued.

“I woke up, and I went, I’ve gone insane, I’ve got to stop reading the news at night.”

Margulies, who appeared on ER for more than 130 episodes and wracked up a Golden Globe and a couple of Emmy awards for her starring role on the hit drama The Good Wife, also revealed that she turned down an appearance on The Good Wife to take a stand against the supposed gender pay gap.

“I’m not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife,” she told Deadline at the time. “I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid.”

