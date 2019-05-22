Ice-T Rips Amazon After He ‘Almost Shot’ One of Their Delivery Drivers

Longtime Long and Order star Ice-T has berated Amazon after revealing he “almost shot” one of their couriers who was not wearing a company uniform while delivering a package.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to describe an incident on Monday night where he almost attacked an Amazon courier attempting to make a delivery to his home.

“Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries … maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it,” Ice-T said. “I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin.”

Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it….. I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, later responded to a user asking whether the courier was wearing uniform.

“No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin[g],” he complained. “I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That shit ain’t safe.”

No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin.. I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That shit ain’t safe.. https://t.co/ISa4Ksex36 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019

The bizarre posting was later followed up by Amazon’s vice president of operations, Dave Clark, who thanked the rapper for his suggestion.

“Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion,” Clark wrote. “We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”

Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) May 21, 2019

According to Forbes, Amazon shipped and delivered over 5 billion packages alone in 2018, making it by far the world’s largest e-commerce company.

