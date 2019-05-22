‘Impeachment 101’: Alyssa Milano Promotes ‘The Steps’ to Oust Trump

Actress and far-left political activist Alyssa Milano took just a few moments off from campaigning for unfettered abortion and open borders to share a slew of social media messages purportedly explaining the steps to successfully impeach President Donald Trump.

“A thread on the steps of impeachment,” Alyssa Milano announced to her 3.6 million Twitter followers on Wednesday.

A thread on the steps of impeachment. https://t.co/8pRVzpcCV5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 22, 2019

The “thread,” the insatiable star linked to is a series of social messages posted by Congressman David Cicilline (D-MA). The four-term Congressman laid out his five-step plan to oust President Trump thusly:

1. Opening an Impeachment Inquiry:

A formal opening of the process to consider whether the President has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. 2. Investigation: Once an inquiry has been opened, evidence is gathered, witnesses are called and documents reviewed. 3. Articles of Impeachment: Once the Judiciary Committee completes its investigation, it may vote for Articles of Impeachment if the evidence supports the finding that the President has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. If not, it will decline to file such charges. 4. House Floor Vote on Impeachment: If Articles of Impeachment are filed, the House will be asked to vote on these articles. Passage results in the official charging of the President for having committed high crimes and misdemeanors. 5. Senate Trial Even once impeached by the House, the President is not removed from office, until such time as he or she is convicted by the Senate on a 2/3 vote of its members.

Milano, meanwhile, has been nonstop in her political activism, railing against the recent abortion laws in Georgia and Alabama, ripping the Border Patrol, and on Wednesday promoting White House hopeful Cory Booker’s latest campaign to fight abortion laws.

“How Cory will take immediate action to protect reproductive rights as President,” Milano said, linking to Sen. Booker’s tweet about how “Trump and Pence are leading a coordinated attack on women’s rights by denying individuals the ability to make their own health care decisions.”

How Cory will take immediate action to protect reproductive rights as President. https://t.co/07wra80Q6d — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 22, 2019

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson