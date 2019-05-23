Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Breathes New Life into Old Wardrobe Classics

First Lady Melania Trump is breathing new life into some of her older wardrobe essentials with new dresses, thicker belts, and her favorite pair of shades.

Throughout the past month and a half, Mrs. Trump has readied for summer by throwing on some of her old favorites — because, why not?!

Earlier this month, Mrs. Trump wore an embellished white Prada A-line dress for a U.S. military mothers celebration at the White House. Avid Fashion Notes followers will remember that Mrs. Trump previously wore this dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin glittery pumps at Mar-a-Lago last year.

This time around, Mrs. Trump paired the dress with tan patent leather Christian Louboutin stilettos.

For this month’s White House Historical Association Dinner, Mrs. Trump decided to mix up her usual luxury designer selection of mostly the highest-end Italian and French fashion houses.

Mrs. Trump wore a romantically sleek black sleeveless gown by the Swiss fashion house Akris. The off-the-runway gown takes a beautifully subtle approach for a former model who generally prefers the glamour.

One thing stayed the same, Mrs. Trump’s signature sultry smokey eye.

On Thursday, Mrs. Trump visited wounded American Veterans at the Walter Reed Bethesda hospital, wearing a striped Joseph Altuzzara-esque shirt dress and recycling a pair of suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The leather-capped stilettos were previously worn by Mrs. Trump when she visited Malawi last year, pairing the heels with a shirt dress by the British brand Joseph at the time.

Before jet-setting off for Memorial Day weekend, Mrs. Trump visited Arlington National Cemetary to pay her respects to all the American men and women who lost their lives for the nation.

Mrs. Trump resurrected an old Christian Dior black sleeveless tea length dress that features a large collar and four front pockets, only this time she cinched her waist with a thick leather belt with a giant gold square buckle. The Dior dress was previously worn by Mrs. Trump with a slim equestrian-style leather belt last year during a visit to the United Nations.

Of course, it would not be a complete sunny day ensemble for Mrs. Trump without her favorite Saint Laurent sunglasses and black Christian Louboutin flats.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.