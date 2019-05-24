Kanye West to David Letterman: Trump Voters ‘Bullied’ By Liberals, ‘Treated Like Enemies of America’

Rap megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West made it clear that liberals like to “bully” supporters of President Donald Trump after he was challenged by talk show host David Letterman on his support for the president.

“This is like my thing with Trump—we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” Kanye West said during an appearance on Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, according to The Daily Beast.

“So if I see a person that I admire talking about Donald Trump can think whatever he does,” Letterman says at one point. “I wonder if those thoughts, indirectly, aren’t hurting people who are already being hurt.”

West goes on to argue that Trump supporters are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.”

“Have you ever been beaten up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?” the Grammy-winner contended. “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

The 41-year-old rap superstar has never made any secret of his support for Trump and his disdain for those who demand that people should think in a certain way.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote last year. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Last October, the “Jesus Walks” singer sat down with Trump at the White House to discuss race relations and rebuilding America’s cities. Trump later described West as a long-time friend of his.

“I like him a lot, he’s been a friend of mine, I’ve known him for a long time,” Trump remarked after the meeting. “He’s a very different kind of a guy, I say that in a very positive way … those that are in the music business say he’s a genius and that’s ok with me.”

Kanye West and President Trump hug it out in surreal White House meeting https://t.co/l4hMBlaZU1 pic.twitter.com/GSkyG0LQJv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2018