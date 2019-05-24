Rapper Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Theresa May Resignation After She Banned Him from Britain

Rapper Tyler, The Creator celebrated the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, years after she banned him from entering the United Kingdom on the grounds of undermining public order.

While serving as Home Secretary in 2015, May was responsible for preventing Tyler, The Creator from entering the country on the grounds of posing “a potential threat to public order and the public interest.” The move was reportedly based on lyrics from his mixtape “Bastard” and his song “Tron Cat” that appeared to endorse rape:

I’m not a rapper nor a rapist nor a racist

I fuck bitches with no permission and tend to hate shit

The ban, rubberstamped by May, forced the rapper to cancel a series of concerts across the country.

“BASED ON LYRICS FROM 2009 I AM NOT ALLOWED IN THE UK FOR 3-5 YEARS ( although i was there 8 weeks ago) THAT IS WHY THE SHOWS WERE CANCELLED,” he wrote in response to the move.

“The home secretary has considered whether, in light of this list, you should be excluded from the UK on the grounds that your presence here would not be conducive to the public good,” the Home Office wrote to Tyler, The Creator at the time. “The home secretary has reached this decision because you have brought yourself within the scope of the list of unacceptable behavior by making statements that may foster hatred, which might lead to inter-community violence in the UK.”

Following her resignation on Friday after her failure to ensure Britain’s exit from European Union, the Grammy-winner took to Twitter to suggest he would be returning to the United Kingdom sometime soon.

“theresa gone, im back,” he wrote, a comment that was liked over 80,000 times and retweeted by 20,000 people.

According to The Hill, Tyler recently released a new album “IGOR” and has planned three shows in London. It is still unclear whether he will have problems entering the country under the current Home Secretary, Sajid Javid.

