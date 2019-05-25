Jon Voight Declares Donald Trump ‘Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight declared President Donald Trump the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln, insisting that his “every” political move has been correct.

In the first of two videos entitled “To my fellow Americans,” the Ray Donovan star praised Trump’s efforts to combat the political left and their “absurd words of the destruction.”

“People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say that our president has our upmost respect and love. This job is not easy, for he is battling the left, and their absurd words of destructions,” the veteran actor began. “I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers. And there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 1.

In the second part, Jon Voight goes on to argue that America is “witnessing triumph” despite claims from the political left that it is in crisis.

“The country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs, because our president his every move correct,” Voight says. “Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 2.

Last month, the 80-year-old star, who is also the father of actress and activist Angelina Jolie, sent a similar message of support to Fox News host Laura Ingraham against attempts by left-wing activists to pressure advertisers into boycotting her show The Ingraham Angle.

“You know the truth is very important–right now most especially,” the Ali star said. “And those who believe in the truth are to be cherished. People like Laura Ingraham. They’re wonderful people who we need very much at this time, when our president is being attacked with lies and slanders from the media.”

“So I have a message for Laura, I want to send her my love, and I want to thank her for all that she does. God Bless Laura,” Voight said.

A message to my fellow Americans.

