Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Jet-Sets to Japan in Calvin Klein Postcard Charm

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted out of Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day weekend to fly with her husband, President Trump, to Tokyo, Japan in a charming postcard dress.

On Friday, Mrs. Trump stepped out of the White House to board Air Force One in an eclectic Americana Italian silk shirt dress by Calvin Klein. This particular shirt dress was from one of Raf Simons’ last collections for the brand before announcing his departure.

It’s the quintessential high fashion travel ensemble, adorned in an array of postcards with silk so smooth that it blows in the wind as if Mrs. Trump was walking a catwalk in Saint-Tropez. The Calvin Klein was previously available for $3,900.

Of course, what is a jet-setter without her Christian Louboutins? Mrs. Trump normally likes to teeter on a pair of pencil-thin stilettos. For her walk across the White House lawn and arrival in Tokyo, though, she chose navy “Agneska” Christian Louboutin pumps with a wider heel that is described as being similar to “the grip of a gun.”

The stilettos are sculpted with a curve up to the heel and add the sensual seductive style element to this look that Mrs. Trump has become known for. The Louboutins retail for $695.

Lastly, Melania Trump threw on a thin brown leather belt and a pair of Saint Laurent turtle shell sunglasses. When in Tokyo, do as the fashion gods!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.