Breitbart-Obsessed, Far-Left Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin Claims Breitbart Readers Wrote Dialogue for Broadway Play

Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has returned to his near-decade-long obsession with Breitbart this week telling a far-left outlet that Breitbart News’ readers wrote the “dialogue” for his new Broadway play, To Kill A Mocking Bird, made for the modern era.

“A lot of Bob Ewell’s dialogue was written by commenters at Breitbart. I’m not joking,” Sorkin told Salon.com’s Andrew O’Hehir, explaining where the inspiration for the dialogue for the racist character in Harper Lee’s beloved novel came from.

Sorkin said he struggled to avoid writing Ewell’s character as a “mustached twirling cartoon” and instead wanted “to write the character as if they’re making their case to God why they should be allowed into heaven, and with Bob Ewell, I simply wasn’t able to do that, so I’ll tell you where I went to find Bob Ewell. Breitbart.”

“I hate driving traffic there, but I would really recommend to all Americans to just spend a couple of minutes a week going to the comment section,” Sorkin explained, adding that “You’ll need to take a shower,” after reading the Breitbart comment section.

“I found Bob Ewell in the comment section, and the thing that he really brings in this, and, of course, there’s hatred for African-Americans, and I threw in anti-Semitism,” Sorkin added about the character.

Indeed, Sorkin’s fixation with Breitbart News stops short of him actually reading its reporting. You’d think the creator of HBO’s The Newsroom would mention the hard news found on Breitbart, a news network, by the way, that the New York Times says has a “pretty good record of promoting women and minorities,” has a “borderline fanatical advocacy for Israel,” and declared “is not the alt-right.”

No. Aaron Sorkin did in the Salon interview what he has done for years: Lie about Breitbart, vilify its audience, and spread smears about conservative Americans.

In 2010, the West Wing creator called former Alaska Gov. and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin an “idiot” and “a remarkably, stunningly, jaw-droppingly incompetent and mean woman.” A few months later he hit Palin with more personal attacks, telling CBS she’s mentally unstable, “needs a therapist,” and wasn’t qualified to be one heartbeat away from the presidency because she wasn’t one of “the smartest guys, the best Ph.D.s.”

In 2012, the Academy Award-winning scribe used his aforementioned HBO drama to call the Tea Party “The American Taliban.” And Sorkin claims, with a straight face, that his work has “no political agenda.”

This brings us to Sorkin’s obsession with Breitbart. It was in the pilot episode of the Jeff Daniels-starring series about cable news that Sorkin had originally planned to have Andrew Breitbart sit down with MSNBC host Chris Matthews and debate the reporting about the penis picture saga that led to ex-New York Congressman Anthony Weiner resigning in disgrace. However, plans for the Breitbart vs. Matthews scene “had to be scrapped,” Vulture reported, “because, according to a production insider, Matthews’s bosses at MSNBC nixed the idea.”

This didn’t stop Sorkin from exploiting the Weiner story to fit his political purpose. Sorkin twisted the serious scandal, declaring it mere tabloid fodder, maligned the woman Weiner had been sending photos of his private parts to, and attacked Breitbart News, which broke the story, for daring to report the facts, as Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak wrote at the time.

Sorkin’s latest claim that Breitbart readers wrote dialogue for his new play is simply another example of a Hollywood elitist attempting to disingenuously cast millions of conservatives in a hateful light. After all, he has a track record of doing just that.

