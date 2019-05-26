Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Seeks $30,000 Donations to Help House Her Pets

Catherine Scorsese, daughter of Hollywood director Martin Scorcese, pleaded for $30,000 in donations from the public for her pets after her $1.2 million Brooklyn apartment was flooded.

Catherine Scorsese bought her one-bedroom loft duplex in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2007 for $800,000 and now it is worth $1.2 million. But due to water damage, the place is being repaired. That left the 53-year-old New Yorker with no place to put her numerous pets, according to the Daily Mail.

The daughter of the Godfather films director — who is worth over $100 million — has eight cats and several dogs, according to reports.

According to a GoFundMe page, the woman’s half-sister, Tanya, started the fundraiser to drum up the $30,000 Scorsese says she needs to care for her pets during the renovation.

But while she has raised over $6,000, some are criticizing her for begging for money from the public when her family is so incredibly wealthy.

Catherine insists that she makes her own way through life and does not rely on her father’s huge wealth.

When Daily Mail contacted Scorsese, a representative slammed those criticizing the woman, saying that the page was not started by her but by her sister and is “such a sweet, generous offer.”

“She’s not begging for money, and she is not a trust fund baby either,” the source said of Catherine.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Catherine Scorsese has credits mostly as a member of the art department for various film projects, such as HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos.

While Tanya is listed as the originator of the fundraising page, Catherine joined in on the effort by not only approving of it but by supplying photographs of some of her many pets to bolster interest among donors. The donation campaign has since ended.

When pressed on why she doesn’t ask her father to satisfy the “dire need” for the animals, the source replied, “She does not ask her dad for things, she’s not that girl. They are not that family.”

The apartment was reportedly damaged by a sewer backing up and is being partially gutted to fix the problem. Catherine Scorsese is currently living in a rental apartment during the repair that is being paid for by the insurance company handling the damage claim. But the rental it is not big enough for all the pets, the source told the Mail.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.