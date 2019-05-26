Michael Moore Attacks President Trump At Cannes Film Festival

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore went after President Donald Trump during his appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Awards ceremony.

Moore was supposed to be presenting the Jury Prize but the director and left-wing activist instead appropriated a saying from art master Picasso as a means to slam Trump, Deadline reported.

“Picasso said ‘Art is the lie that enables us to realize the truth,'” Moore said from the stage. “Or, as we say in America, Trump is the lie that enables us, well, more lying.”

The Fahrenheit 11/9 director went on saying, “Art in dark times is what has helped save humanity. It’s the arts and the filmmakers who inspired the masses to not give up, to not despair, to think, to laugh at the madness, to mourn the loses, to rise up and defeat the insanity with love.”

Moore is a constant font of attacks on President Trump. He wastes no time going on the attack whenever he finds himself before a camera.

Earlier this year, for instance, Moore was urging federal employees to rise up en masse to oppose Trump by shutting down the entire government in protest against him.

But he also had some words for his own side recently by warning Democrats that any candidate not sufficiently left-wing would be primaried. And he held up New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the ideal candidate.

The winner of the Jury Prize, Les Miserables director Ladj Ly, launched into a political rant of his own saying the film “talks about different things that are common in this territory; the thing that is common between us is misery.” And in reference to the 28th consecutive weekend of the “yellow vest” riots in France, Ly also said he was dedicating his prize to “all the miserables of France.”

