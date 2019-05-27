Alyssa Milano Rages: Jon Voight an ‘F-Lister Trying to Stay Relevant’ By Praising Trump

Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano slammed veteran actor Jon Voight’s recent remarks praising President Donald Trump, calling the Academy Award-winning star an “F-lister trying to stay relevant.”

In a pair of videos entitled “To my fellow Americans,” Voight lauded President Trump for confronting creeping leftism in the United States and their “absurd words of the destruction.” The Ray Donovan star also called Trump the “greatest president” since Abraham Lincoln. “I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, that our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers. And there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln,” he said.

Alyssa Milano took to social media to criticize Voight’s remarks, saying: “Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.” “Stay in your lane, Jon!” “Has been!” “F-lister trying to stay relevant!” “Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!””

Milano has made national headlines in recent weeks for her vocal opposition to Georgia’s “heartbeat” bill — one of several pro-life laws passed in the U.S. this year. She even went as far as to call for women to join her in a sex strike to protest the abortion laws. In response to her activism, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) mocked her as “C-list” celebrity who was merely “squawking.”

“We’re elected to do what’s right – and standing up for precious life is always the right thing to do,” Kemp told state lawmakers earlier this month. “We are the party of freedom and opportunity. We value and protect innocent life — even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk.”