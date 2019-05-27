Chris Pratt, John Krasinski Encourage America to Take the Murph Challenge for Memorial Day

Hollywood stars Chris Pratt and John Krasinski are encouraging Americans to take the Murph Challenge as a personal way to honor our military and its members past, present, and future.

The actors each posted a video to their respective social media accounts telling fans they would be completing the Murph Challenge and encouraging America to join them.

The Murph Challenge is a intense exercise routine created to honor U.S. Navy SEAL LT. Michael Murphy who designed the workout while on deployment. Murphy was killed in combat and posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his bravery.

Wearing a Murph T-Shirt and hat, Krasinski, star and director of A Quiet Place, posted his video featuring his trainer, Don Saladino, and telling fans to “Take a moment of your day Monday to say thank you to the brave men and women who laid down their lives for all of us.”

https://t.co/V1psc13hjP Memorial Day is coming up. Take a moment of your day Monday to say thank you to the brave men and women who laid down there lives for all of us. Wanna do a little something more? Take the #TheMurphChallenge !! @donsaladino @prattprattpratt @TheRock pic.twitter.com/BGAVJjnk6X — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 23, 2019

Similarly, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt also posted a video to his social media urging fans to take up the challenge.

#MemorialDayMurph is just around the corner. Me and the gang got one done yesterday. Go to https://t.co/XQBzOskTvk to find out what I’m talking about, get you a shirt-post a sweaty pic with your crew for a RT! Order… https://t.co/PrNaiFj8Sj — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 16, 2019

“Thank you to Lt. Michael P Murphy and the millions of soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We live this life because you laid down yours, gratitude and prayers for all of you,” Pratt said.

Also wearing a Muprh T-Shirt, Pratt recorded his video at the Unbreakable Gym in Los Angeles.

“We got a big group of people doing The Murph Challenge this year to celebrate Memorial Day and to memorialize our fallen heroes especially Lieutenant Michael Murphy,” Pratt said.

On his Twitter account, Pratt also noted that if his followers purchased a Murph T-Shirt and posted a photo of themselves doing the Murph Challenge, he would re-tweet their post.

The workout starts with a one-mile run, then proceeds to 100 pull-ups, then 200 pushups and 300 squats, and concludes with a second one-mile run.

