Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Sets Tokyo Ablaze in Electric Yellow Pumps
First Lady Melania Trump set Tokyo, Japan, ablaze, stylistically of course, in her final day in the island country wearing vibrant orange and yellow hues.
Mrs. Trump was electric in a bright orange printed Dries Van Noten coat that she belted with a giant white patent leather belt over a beige shift dress. The statement coat was paired with Christian Louboutin yellow patent leather pumps which retail for about $600.
Whether visiting American troops stationed in Japan or boarding Air Force One, Mrs. Trump’s Louboutin stilettos took center stage contrasted against her sunkissed complexion.
As Mrs. Trump landed back in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday alongside President Trump, she donned a navy Calvin Klein dress that she previously wore in July 2018 during a trip to Brussels, Belgium.
Mrs. Trump has been an avid fan of Raf Simons’ collections for the Calvin Klein brand, most recently strutting out of the White House in a postcard-clad silk shirt dress by the American label, as Breitbart News noted.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
