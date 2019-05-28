Robert Davi: Comparing Jon Voight to John Wilkes Booth for Praising Trump ‘Is an Atrocity’

Veteran actor Robert Davi ripped left-wing actor Albert Brooks for comparing Jon Voight to Abraham Lincoln’s killer after the Hollywood icon praised President Donald Trump.

“To denigrate Voight and to [see] that Albert Brooks compared Jon Voight to John Wilkes Booth is an atrocity,” Robert Davi said in a video shared to Twitter on Monday. “John Wilkes Booth was a traitor who assassinated Abraham Lincoln as we know.”

Davi then called on Hollywood figures such as director and producer Norman Lear to “speak out” against Brooks’ smear against Voight.

“The continued beratement of Donald Trump and his supporters or people who have a different ideology of the left eliteness of Hollywood, they live in a different society than a John Doe that’s in Arkansas or the coal mines of Pennsylvania or Ohio,” Davi continued.

“There are differences of opinion. Respect them!” he urged.

My Defense for Jon Voight against the comment by Albert Brooks -not that he needs it – this hostility toward ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ supporters must stop – pic.twitter.com/YlHRN37d17 — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) May 28, 2019

In a statement to Breitbart News, Davi expanded on his remarks: “Andrew Breitbart always said politics is downstream from culture — now more than ever, we who affect culture have a responsibility to be civil in our discourse and protect free speech while expressing differences in safety.”

Brooks tweeted the comparison hours after Voight shared a pair of videos to social media in which he Academy-award winning actor lauded the president’s accomplishments, calling him the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

I like Jon Voight as an actor. He might be the greatest actor since John Wilkes Booth. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) May 26, 2019

“The country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs, because our president his every move correct,” Voight said in the second video. “Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

Brooks wasn’t the only left-wing Hollywood star to attack Voight. Joining the Lost in America actor was actress Alyssa Milano, who called Voight an “F-lister trying to stay relevant.”

“Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.” “Stay in your lane, Jon!” “Has been!” “F-lister trying to stay relevant!” Milano tweeted. “Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” she said of Voight, whose seven-decade-long career includes four Academy Award nominations and one win.