Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Censored in Vulgar Rant About Trump

ABC’s The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar were censored in the first two segments of their daytime talk show on Tuesday amid tirades about President Donald Trump.

Goldberg was censored four times in under 20 seconds while ranting about President Trump’s nicknames for his 2020 Democrat White House rivals. “I just think people are tired of it and —” Goldberg said before being her remarks were bleeped out.

Following the break, Behar launched into a discussion about the president’s strategy to court African-American voters by highlighting former Vice President Joe Biden’s leading the passage of the 1994 crime bill.

Behar pointed out that then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani supported the bill, while President Trump purchased full-page ads in the New York Times calling for “Central Park Five” — a group of teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of raping a woman — to receive the death penalty.

“Black people know about Charlottesville,” said Behar. “And they know about him saying these are [censored] countries. And all the racism, and all the stuff that he says. They know about it, I’m sure.” While The View co-host’s mouth was pixelated, it appears she made a reference to President Trump’s use of the term “shithole” countries. Behar then motioned to the control room before saying, “You can bleep that!”

In a statement to Business Insider, An ABC spokesperson said the bleep button is controlled by the cable network’s Department of Broadcast Standards and Practices. “BS&P makes the decision and when we previously discussed the topic, it was bleeped as well,” said ABC spokeswoman Lauri Hogan.

Both hosts have repeatedly made headlines for their criticism of the president. Last week, Behar raised eyebrows when she said congressional Republicans should be jailed for “backing a corrupt president” and his “corrupt administration.”