Hollywood Demands Congress Impeach Trump After Mueller Speaks: ‘It’s Your F**king Job’

Hollywood’s loudest left-wing activists took to social media en masse on Wednesday and reacted to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s statement about his election investigation by calling on Congress to begin the process of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“The President of the United States obstructed Justice. Now it’s up to Congress to do its job. #ImpeachTrump,” director Rob Reiner said.

The President of the United States obstructed Justice. Now it’s up to Congress to do its job. #ImpeachTrump — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 29, 2019

Actor John Cusack called on Congress to “do your fucking job” and begin impeachment proceedings.

https://twitter.com/johncusack/status/1133761669006598144?s=20

After six weeks of radio silence, Robert Mueller addressed reporters on Wednesday and elaborated about the Justice Department investigation into whether Trump or members of his campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Robert Mueller said, Wednesday echoing the conclusion he laid out in his report last month. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated.”

“And from them, we concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said. “That is the office’s final position and we will not comment on any other conclusions or hypotheticals about the president.”

President Trump also reacted to Mueller’s remarks, thanking the former FBI director for concluding his investigation.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you,” Trump said on Wednesday.

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

While Robert Mueller didn’t add much news or indicate that there was sufficient evidence to indict Trump, the Hollywood left issued a call to arms for Congress to impeach him.

Check all the reaction below.

HE’S LIAR,RACIST,ANTI-SEMITE(NC),WHO TOOKὋFROM POOR,4 NON EXISTENT UNIVERSITY,LIED ABOUT BUILDING CONDOS &PPL LOST THEIRὋ,HE LAUNDEREDὋ4🇷🇺,HE”BOUGHT”ATTORNEY GEN.BARR,HE’S CRIMINAL,&🇺🇸TRAITOR,WHO’S UNFIT 4 OFFICE.HE’S DICTATOR

(IN-WAITING) WHO PULLED🔌ON DEMOCRACY ⚰️ — Cher (@cher) May 29, 2019

Message from the @GOP: There are no principles – not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual – NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck. Lesson for everybody else: Get the power. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2019

REMINDER: Robert Mueller’s indictments so far by the numbers. pic.twitter.com/DvSfawWjgI — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 29, 2019

BREAKING NEWS- Rockin' @RandyRainbow's latest musical masterpiece proves, without a doubt, what we feared all along: The #OrangeAtrocity is Phlegmish!#ImpeachmentWouldBePeachyKeen 🍑 https://t.co/eKjvdvzdEj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 29, 2019

CONGRESS MUST ACT.

At least that's my take on what Mueller said. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) May 29, 2019

and not a fucking thing has changed https://t.co/AosRf8NDhC — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) May 29, 2019

This should not be about Dems vs GOP. It’s about protecting our democracy! Okrrrrrr!!! #NotNormal https://t.co/hdr9Ih6wC5 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2019

My baby is on tv at 11. I keep saying my love for Robert mueller isn’t conditional, but I’m starting to think it may be. We’ll see in a couple of hours. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 29, 2019

You have to give some people help to be courageous @justinamash Tape colleagues agreeing with you about Trump & Mueller then give tape to investigative journalist. Colleagues finally hear their own voices saving America & they get to still claim they were your victims. @clairecmc https://t.co/5PbqvP3HW1 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2019

