Hollywood Demands Congress Impeach Trump After Mueller Speaks: ‘It’s Your F**king Job’

cherreiner1
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival
JEROME HUDSON

Hollywood’s loudest left-wing activists took to social media en masse on Wednesday and reacted to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s statement about his election investigation by calling on Congress to begin the process of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“The President of the United States obstructed Justice. Now it’s up to Congress to do its job. #ImpeachTrump,” director Rob Reiner said.

Actor John Cusack called on Congress to “do your fucking job” and begin impeachment proceedings.

https://twitter.com/johncusack/status/1133761669006598144?s=20

After six weeks of radio silence, Robert Mueller addressed reporters on Wednesday and elaborated about the Justice Department investigation into whether Trump or members of his campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Robert Mueller said, Wednesday echoing the conclusion he laid out in his report last month. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated.”

“And from them, we concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said. “That is the office’s final position and we will not comment on any other conclusions or hypotheticals about the president.”

President Trump also reacted to Mueller’s remarks, thanking the former FBI director for concluding his investigation.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you,” Trump said on Wednesday.

While Robert Mueller didn’t add much news or indicate that there was sufficient evidence to indict Trump, the Hollywood left issued a call to arms for Congress to impeach him.

Check all the reaction below.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.