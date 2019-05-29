Actor Jeffrey Wright: When We Get the Power, Everybody Else F**king Duck

Actor Jeffrey Wright on Wednesday warned that when the political left in America “get the power” back from Republicans, “everybody else” should “fucking duck.”

“Message from the @GOP:” Jeffrey Wright began, “There are no principles — not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual — NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck.”

“Lesson for everybody else: Get the power,” the Westworld star’s message concluded. It came as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered remarks at the Justice Department on Wednesday about the conclusion of his election interference investigation.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Robert Mueller said, Wednesday echoing the conclusions made in his 800-plus page report. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated.”

“And from them, we concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said. “That is the office’s final position and we will not comment on any other conclusions or hypotheticals about the president.”

Indeed, Jeffrey Wright was merely among the many Hollywood celebrities who demanded that Congress began to take steps to impeach President Donald Trump

“Robert Mueller shorter: Impeach. The process was designed for this,” Wright said on Wednesday, joining the chorus of Hollywood figures calling for Trump’s impeachment.

