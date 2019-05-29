Lena Dunham Poses Nude to Encourage People to Love Themselves More

Actress Lena Dunham posed nude on social media to encourage people to love themselves more, the latest in a bizarre series of missives about weight gain and body positivity.

Posing naked amid a sunny backdrop, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress pledged to donate to the women’s organization Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, a charity that helps women suffering from alcoholism and drug abuse, for every person who leaves a comment on her Instagram with a reason why they chose to love themselves.

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment on my [Instagram] post with a reason you love yourself,” Lena Dunham wrote. “For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @PeggyAlbrechtFH.”

Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment on my IG post 👇🏻 with a reason you love yourself. For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @PeggyAlbrechtFH https://t.co/oD8TPcfF1r pic.twitter.com/CfbAY2wC2U — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 29, 2019

The Girl creator has a long history of celebrating her weight gain. Last year, Dunham shared a before-and-after photo of herself demonstrating her substantial weight gain, which she said had left her feeling “happy, joyous, and free.”

In February, the 33-year-old reiterated her claim that she was feeling happier at a heavier weight, declaring she was in a state of “big, generous, jiggly happiness.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself in lingerie. “Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all.”

A month later, she ended “a 25 year relationship” with her scale and posted a video clip of herself throwing it in the trash.

