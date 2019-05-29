Lena Dunham Poses Nude to Encourage People to Love Themselves More

Actress Lena Dunham posed nude on social media to encourage people to love themselves more, the latest in a bizarre series of missives about weight gain and body positivity.
Posing naked amid a sunny backdrop, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress pledged to donate to the women’s organization Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, a charity that helps women suffering from alcoholism and drug abuse, for every person who leaves a comment on her Instagram with a reason why they chose to love themselves.
“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment on my [Instagram] post with a reason you love yourself,” Lena Dunham wrote. “For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @PeggyAlbrechtFH.”
Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment on my IG post 👇🏻 with a reason you love yourself. For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @PeggyAlbrechtFH https://t.co/oD8TPcfF1r pic.twitter.com/CfbAY2wC2U
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 29, 2019
The Girl creator has a long history of celebrating her weight gain. Last year, Dunham shared a before-and-after photo of herself demonstrating her substantial weight gain, which she said had left her feeling “happy, joyous, and free.”
View this post on Instagram
On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy. On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.
In February, the 33-year-old reiterated her claim that she was feeling happier at a heavier weight, declaring she was in a state of “big, generous, jiggly happiness.”
“I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much,” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself in lingerie. “Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all. But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of “things are going perfectly.” The big, generous, jiggly happiness of “I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.” Not too much… Just enough.
A month later, she ended “a 25 year relationship” with her scale and posted a video clip of herself throwing it in the trash.
