Cher: ‘MOBILIZE & DEMAND PAPER BALLOTS Or Trump & His HERO PUTIN WILL STEAL ELECTION AGAIN’

Left-wing pop star Cher went on an all caps Twitter rant against “dictator” President Donald Trump, raging over Robert Mueller’s remarks about the conclusion of his investigation into the 2016 election.

Liberals have been banking on Robert Mueller to continue his “investigation” into President Trump but with his Wednesday announcement that he is formally closing the special counsel office and that he is going back into private life, that last ditch hope had been dashed.

Apparently, Cher did not take the news very well.

The Moonstruck star jumped to her Twitter account to go on an extreme rant. Typing in all caps and interspersing emojis, Cher called Trump a “racist,” an “anti-Semite,” and said that he “bought” U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

In her first Tweet, Cher claimed that Trump “pulled the plug on democracy.”

HE’S LIAR,RACIST,ANTI-SEMITE(NC),WHO TOOKFROM POOR,4 NON EXISTENT UNIVERSITY,LIED ABOUT BUILDING CONDOS &PPL LOST THEIR,HE LAUNDERED4,HE”BOUGHT”ATTORNEY GEN.BARR,HE’S CRIMINAL,&TRAITOR,WHO’S UNFIT 4 OFFICE.HE’S DICTATOR

(IN-WAITING) WHO PULLEDON DEMOCRACY

HE’S LIAR,RACIST,ANTI-SEMITE(NC),WHO TOOKὋFROM POOR,4 NON EXISTENT UNIVERSITY,LIED ABOUT BUILDING CONDOS &PPL LOST THEIRὋ,HE LAUNDEREDὋ4🇷🇺,HE”BOUGHT”ATTORNEY GEN.BARR,HE’S CRIMINAL,&🇺🇸TRAITOR,WHO’S UNFIT 4 OFFICE.HE’S DICTATOR

(IN-WAITING) WHO PULLED🔌ON DEMOCRACY ⚰️ — Cher (@cher) May 29, 2019

Then, in a second tweet, Cher urged her followers to demand an end to electronic voting and to demand a paper ballot to thwart Trump’s “hero,” Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, from stealing another election:

MOBILIZE,&DEMAND PAPER BALLOTS,Or trump & His HERO”PUTIN”WILL STEAL ELECTION AGAIN‼️

Dont Whine,Rise Up & Hold Agency 4 Elections Responsible 4 Letting trump RIG 2016 ELECTIONS.MUELLER Said He WASNT ALLOWED 2 Say trump Was GUILTY,BUT HE”WOULD NOT”Say trump WAS INNOCENT

MOBILIZE,&DEMAND PAPER BALLOTS,Or trump & His HERO”PUTIN”WILL STEAL ELECTION AGAIN‼️

Dont Whine,Rise Up & Hold Agency 4 Elections Responsible 4 Letting trump RIG 2016 ELECTIONS.MUELLER Said He WASNT ALLOWED 2 Say trump Was GUILTY,BUT HE”WOULD NOT”Say trump WAS INNOCENT⚰️ — Cher (@cher) May 29, 2019

It should be pointed out that Cher’s unhinged rant is predicated on things that Robert Mueller disproved in his 400-page report and his statement Wednesday. Mueller specifically noted that Attorney General Barr acted honorably, and that his office couldn’t induct Trump. In the end, Mueller has now said several times that he has no evidence whatever that Trump did anything wrong that is actionable except through a political — not a legal — process.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.