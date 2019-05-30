Gucci Celebrates Abortion with Uterus and Feminist Slogans in Latest Runway Collection

Italian megabrand Gucci is celebrating the abortion movement in its latest runway collection in Rome, Italy.

During the showing of its Resort 2020 collection at the Musei Capitolini, Alessandro Michele showcased his pro-abortion designs for Gucci brandishing one jacket with the infamous slogan “My Body, My Choice.”

“‘My Body My Choice’ is a feminist slogan from the 70s which appears on the reverse of this jacket seen before the [Gucci Resort 2020] fashion show by Alessandro Michele,” Gucci’s Instagram post read of the purple jacket.

Another design invoking the abortion movement featured an embellished uterus branded on the front of a pale gold silk dress.

“This piece reflects the Creative Director’s continuing vision of freedom, equality, and self-expression,” the Gucci Instagram post read.

One model wore a top with the date that abortion became legal in Italy, which Michele referred to as the “protection of motherhood and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy.”

The fashion establishment has praised the Gucci Resort 2020 collection for its upfront support of the abortion movement while states like Alabama have nearly outlawed abortion to protect the life of unborn babies.

“Michele’s Gucci speaks to a large, diverse audience, but this collection will resonate loudest with those who understand just how much is at stake in the fight for women’s reproductive rights,” Vogue Runway’s fashion critic Nicole Phelps wrote in her review of the collection. “His sensitivity to the issue is bound to influence designers and brands, just as his eclectic magpie aesthetic and embrace of individual style has reverberated down through the seasons since his appointment at Gucci.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.