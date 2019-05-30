Hillary Clinton, Chelsea to Launch Hollywood Production Company

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea are preparing to launch a Hollywood production company, according to a report out Thursday.

According to Bloomberg News, the Clintons have already met with studios regarding financing options for the company, which will focus on “stories by and about women.” The unnamed company is still in the early stages, two sources familiar with discussions told the business-centric news outlet.

Though Hillary Clinton isn’t terribly experienced with working in Hollywood, she did, as executive producer, join forces with mega film producer Steven Spielberg to bring author Elaine Weiss’ The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote to television. The book chronicles the fights waged by female activists to give women the right the vote under the 19th Amendment.

Reports of Clinton’s planned foray into Tinseltown comes nearly one year after former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama struck a mega deal to produce content for Netflix. The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, announced in April that it is teaming with the video streaming giant to release a movie on Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.

Speaking last year at a Las Vegas tech conference hosted by cybersecurity company Okta, Obama said he wanted to partner with Netflix to help “train the next generation of leaders.”

“We want to tell stories. This [Netflix deal] becomes a platform. We are interested in lifting people up and identifying people doing amazing work,” Obama said, before adding, “We did this in the White House.”

“I’m putting my money on the latter way,” the former president went on. “That’s what we hope to be a voice to, through Netflix and through my foundation, where we’re identifying and training the next generation of leaders here in the United States and around the world. So they can start sharing their stories and cooperating.”