NBCUniversal Threatens: Heartbeat Abortion Laws Will ‘Strongly Impact’ Where We Film

NBCUniversal declared via statement on Thursday that newly passed abortion restriction in various states, if upheld by courts, would “strongly impact” its business decisions in selecting locations for film and television show production.

“We fully expect that the heartbeat bills and similar laws in various states will face serious legal challenges and will not go into effect while the process proceeds in court,” the company told Reuters. “If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision making on where we produce our content in the future.”

Reuters did not explain what prompted the statement from NBCUniversal, neglecting to indicate if it solicited the comment as it did on Wednesday with Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

On Wednesday, Iger told Reuters that it would be “difficult” to continue business relationships in Georgia following the passing of the state’s newest abortion laws. Reuters invited his comments on his company’s business dealings in Georgia, specifically asking, “The abortion bill in Georgia, how do you feel about that, and is Disney going to keep producing there?”

Iger replied, “I think if it becomes law, it’ll be very difficult to produce there. I rather doubt we will. … Many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we’ll have to heed there wishes in that regard.”

“Right now, we’re watching it very carefully. I guess there’s some speculation it could be enacted sometime after the first of year. I think it’s also likely it’ll be challenged in the courts, and that could delay it,” Iger said. “We’re being careful and cautious about it. If it becomes law, I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there.”

