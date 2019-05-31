The UK’s handling of the Brexit process and its associated outcomes has left Elton John feeling ashamed of his homeland.

While performing on Wednesday in Verona, Italy on his global farwell tour, the Guardian reports he told the audience: “I’m ashamed of my country for what it has done. It’s torn people apart … I am sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians. I am sick to death of Brexit. I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.”

The singer launched his 60-second tirade during the Italian leg of his farewell tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road

This is not the first time the 72-year-old singer voiced his opinion over Brexit.

In July 2018, he argued British voters hadn’t been “told the truth” and had been promised something that could not be delivered.

“I don’t think people in Britain were told the truth to start with. They were promised something that was completely ridiculous and wasn’t economically viable,” Elton John said. And, he added, the Brexit process was as confusing as “walking through Hampton Court maze blindfolded, being turned around 16 times and trying to find your way out.”

Born Reginald Kenneth Dwight in northwest London, John has sold over 300 million records worldwide, won five Grammys, a Tony and an Oscar.

The Grammy-winner also went down in British Royal history when he performed his song “Candle in the Wind” with reworked lyrics at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. She had been a personal friend.

John announced last year he would be retiring from touring after his current three-year farewell tour, saying he wanted to spend time with his children.