Nancy Pelosi Assures Jimmy Kimmel: We’ll Be Ready to Impeach Donald Trump Before 2020

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel questioned Speaker Nancy Pelosi about why she had not pushed forward on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi stalled, saying that although Democrats were “on the path” to impeach the president, she wanted to make sure the case was “iron clad” before moving forward.

Kimmel appeared disappointed but pressed on, asking the House leader if Democrats would be ready to impeach Trump before the next election.

“Will we be ready before the year 2020?” Kimmel asked.

“Yeah, we will,” Pelosi replied.

Nancy Pelosi teased that she knew more about the case against the president than anyone else in Congress.

“Let me just say this immodestly, I probably have a better idea as to what the president has to be held accountable than anyone,” she said.

The Democrat leader ridiculed the president and his team for feigning ignorance about the law when running for president.

“How do you explain that to kids in the hood, when they are approached by law enforcement and they say ‘I didn’t realize that we’re supposed to know this or that,’ Well they’re supposed to know,” Pelosi said. “But these very wealthy people with high priced lawyers can get away with saying I didn’t know.”

Kimmel, in turn, feigned nobility in response to the whole concept of impeachment.

“It may sound disingenuous, but I hope the president didn’t do anything … we don’t want that in the United States,” he said.

“Exactly,” Pelosi replied.