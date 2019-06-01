Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain Vow to Boycott States with Abortion Laws

Sophie Turner, who is best known for her role as Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, has vowed to not work in a state that restricts abortion. After being asked about her thoughts about working on Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland, where abortion is illegal, the actress said, “luckily we’re moving on.”

Boycotting states that do not allow for women to terminate their pregnancies after their child’s heartbeat is detected is the new hit craze among Hollywood elites, including Sophie Turner and her new X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star, Jessica Chastain, who recently told Sky News that they have signed a letter vowing not to work in states where a pro-life bill becomes a law.

“There’s a letter going around that I signed saying I’m not going to work in any state that denies rights for women, for the LGBTQ community, for anyone,” said Chastain, “I’m not going to work in a state that discriminates.”

“I signed it too. I have yet to tell my agents I signed it,” added Turner, “They’re going to be like, ‘What? You can’t work in these states?’ Yeah I can’t work in these states.”

#XMen stars @jes_chastain and @SophieT tell Sky News they have signed a letter, along with dozens of other celebrities vowing to boycott working in US states with strict abortion laws. Get more on this story here: https://t.co/2NFRsdkzyV pic.twitter.com/sI2zk7nIF3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 29, 2019

The 23-year-old actress was then asked about her willingness to work for the past decade on Game of Thrones, which is largely filmed in Northern Ireland, “where women can face life in jail for aborting a pregnancy,” noted Sky News.

“There was a lot of work of Game Of Thrones there, so luckily we’re moving on,” responded Turner.

Celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Alec Baldwin, Christina Applegate, and Alyssa Milano have signed a letter pledging not to work in film and television produced in Georgia, due to its strict abortion laws.

The letter, which was addressed to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, states that “we cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia” if a state does not allow for women to get an abortion after their child’s heartbeat is detected.

“I understand that some folks don’t like this new law. I’m fine with that,” said Governor Kemp, reacting to the pro-abortion letter signed by Hollywood elites, “We’re elected to do what’s right — we value and protect innocent life — even though that makes C-list celebrities squawk.”

Boycotting locations with strict abortion laws appears to be popular, however, only if those areas are located in the United States.

For example, the film industry giants Disney and Netflix, which have joined the ranks of actors and actresses threatening to boycott Georgia over its new “heartbeat” law, but have continued — and have even stepped up filming — in European and Middle Eastern countries, where abortion is entirely illegal or highly restricted.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.