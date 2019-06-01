Taylor Swift Campaigns for Passage of Pro-LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘I Reject the President’s Stance’

Pop megastar Taylor Swift ramped up her charged attacks on President Donald Trump as part of a campaign to lobby U.S. Senators to support the Equality Act.

The “Shake It Off” singer celebrated Pride Month in a lengthy Instagram message, by launching a petition demanding “on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally,” and with a letter to her Republican Senator in Tennessee Lamar Alexander.

Using her enormous social platform, the platinum-selling crooner applied pressure to politicians who “need votes to stay in office.”

“Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change,” Taylor Swift said. “Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic.”

The U.S. House has passed its version of the Equality Act, which Taylor Swift said is “filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.”

In her letter to Senator Alexander, the Grammy-winner said “I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration ‘supports equal treatment of all.’”

President Trump on Friday celebrated Pride Month (which began on Saturday) and doubled down on his declaration that the international community decriminalizes homosexuality in countries where it is currently illegal.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals,” President Trump said. “[…] on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

Despite being attacked by the political left and some LGBTQ activists, President Trump has consistently supported the community as a candidate and as President.

In February, the Trump administration launched a worldwide campaign to decriminalize homosexuality. The initiative is being spearheaded by U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, whom Trump nominated for the post and who is among the highest-ranking openly gay officials ever to serve in the U.S. government.

Swift had long-avoided political campaigning but lobbed smears at Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen during the midterm elections. Blackburn easily defeated Bredesen, despite Swift’s support.

The “Reputation” singer announced this week that she plans to get “political” on her upcoming album.

