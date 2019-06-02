Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Pays Homage to London in Gucci for U.K. Trip

First Lady Melania Trump paid homage to London, England, as she departed the White House for her and President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday evening.

While strutting out of the White House to board her flight to the U.K., Mrs. Trump donned a creme silk midi dress by Gucci that features rich orange and green metropolis illustrations of London, including Big Ben — London’s iconic national timepiece.

The details of this Gucci dress are particularly breathtaking, with the brand’s famous gold double “G” logos as the buttons juxtapositioned with the garment’s intricate drawings of London double-decker buses and the British parliament. The dress retails for $4,400.

Bringing out the Emerald green color of the dress, Mrs. Trump — with help from her style adviser, designer Hervé Pierre — cinched her waist with a green Ralph Lauren crocodile wide belt.

Keeping her footwear subtle, Mrs. Trump wore beige snakeskin Manolo Blahnik that she’s previously worn on multiple occasions.

Mrs. Trump has been taken with silk shirt-style dresses as of late, loyal Fashion Notes readers will know. Last month, for instance, Mrs. Trump chose a silk shirt dress by Calvin Klein featuring an Americana postcard print to board Air Force One.

No doubt, Mrs. Trump is ready to show off her admiration for luxury fashion on this week’s trip across Europe. Buckle up, it’s going to be a stylish ride!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.