Actress Priyanka Chopra: Media Criticism of Meghan Markle Rooted in ‘Racism’

Actress Priyanka Chopra argued that Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, receives negative media coverage because of “racist” attitudes toward her mixed-race heritage.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Quantico star and close friend of Markel was asked about some of the negative press coverage the Duchess has received by the media.

“I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” said Chopra, who reportedly visited Markle following the birth of her child with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex last month. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this.”

Markle has long been the subject of negative coverage over her contentious relationship with her estranged father, Thomas, who claims that she has cut him out her life since she became part of the Royal family. However, Chopra maintains that the 37-year-old former Suits actress remains grounded despite her worldwide fame.

“A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Prince Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick. Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did,” Chopra continued. “We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

This week, Markle was the subject of further criticism after opting not to meet with President Donald Trump during his state visit to the United Kingdom. Her openly progressive views are widely considered a violation of unwritten protocol that states members of the Royal Family do not comment on or take a stance on the political affairs of the country.

Chopra, meanwhile, has a history of attributing racism to various misfortunes. Last April, she claimed that she lost out on a movie role last year because of the color of her skin.

“I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, ‘She’s the wrong — what word did they used? — physicality,'” she said at the time. “So in my defense as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean?”

“Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown,’” her agent then reportedly explained.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.