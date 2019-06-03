Ashley Judd Campaigns for Struggling Gillibrand to Make the Cut in 2020 Debates

Actress and political activist Ashley Judd threw her support and money behind 2020 hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) campaign, as she struggles to qualify to appear on the Democratic presidential debate stage.

Describing a phone call she had received from the New York senator, Ashley Judd said, “We met some years ago, having been on a panel together and I remembered her as being both energetic and kind.”

“I know her work as a brave voice calling out sexual assault by American men in our military against American women in our military & demanding proper and effective reforms of that violent, unjust system,” Judd continued in another tweet. “She’s also a pro-choice, pro-family & has recently demonstrated her ability to be bold and hold her line.”

“I would very much like to see Senator Gillibrand make it to the debates. Her voice needs to be there,” the Berlin Station star added.

While she made it clear that her tweets and a donation sent to the Gillibrand campaign were not an endorsement, Judd stated, “The more smart people we have debating how to take us forward, the more likely we are to have the best candidate.”

Judd also included a link to a website where donations can be made to the Gillibrand campaign.

In a crowded field of more than 20 Democrats seeking the nomination for president, Gillibrand has yet to reach the threshold to earn her spot on the debate stages.

In order to secure a spot on the debate stages, candidates must receive at least 65,000 donations from individual donors or register one percent of support in three polls that are approved by the Democratic National Committee.