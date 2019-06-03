Bette Midler Blasted After Tweeting Fake Donald Trump Quote

Left-wing actress Bette Midler was skewered on Twitter on Sunday evening after tweeting out a fake quote falsely attributed to Donald Trump about the stupidity of his supporters.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” read the quote Trump was said to have told People magazine.

“He certainly knew his crowd,” Midler wrote in her caption posting the fake quote.

He certainly knew his crowd. pic.twitter.com/MHJl12CGsp — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

Followers of the 73-year-old actress immediately poured scorn over the tweet, pointing out that it was fake.

“This is a blatant fake and a blatant lie,” wrote filmmaker Robby Starbuck. “Even left-wing fact-checking site Snopes had debunked it.”

This is a blatant fake and a blatant lie. Even left wing fact checking site Snopes had debunked it. https://t.co/0mRo7trSux — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 3, 2019

“Why are you circulating a fake quote to your moronic followers?” asked journalist Rita Panahi, to which someone replied: “She knows her crowd.”

Why are you circulating a fake quote to your moronic followers? https://t.co/BQJLeZ9wVM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 3, 2019

In their debunking of the quote, Snopes pointed to the fact that “despite People‘s comprehensive online content archive, we found no interview or profile on Donald Trump in 1998 (or any other time) that quoted his saying anything that even vaguely resembled the words in this meme.”

“Trump appeared somewhat regularly in the magazine’s pages before he came to star on The Apprentice, but the bulk of the magazine’s celebrity-driven coverage of him back then centered on his marriages to, and divorces from, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples,” added the website, which has its own reputation of being favorable to left-wing causes.

Midler, meanwhile, has never made any secret of her disdain for President Trump and his supporters. Last November, she even fantasized about the President and his family being hanged “good and high” on charges of treason or colluding with the Russians, allegations from which he has since been exonerated.

Last month, the Broadway star also attracted headlines after pledging her support for a “sex strike” in response to the passage of new legislation in Georgia prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. “I hope the # womenofGeorgia stop having sex with men until these indignities are overturned,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.