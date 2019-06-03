Halle Berry Reviews Book that ‘Highlights What Is Broken Within Our Current Immigration’ System

Actress Halle Berry, sitting in a bubble bath with a glass of wine, offered a review of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Francisco Cantú’s book, which she said “highlights what is broken within our current immigration laws and the heart breaking damage it can do to families.”

[A] timely and worthwhile read that I just couldn’t put down,” the John Wick: Parabellum star said of “The Line Becomes a River,” which details four years of Cantu’s career as a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

“Though I enjoyed this book, I did cry my way through it,” Halle Berry told her 5 million Instagram followers. “I must warn you it’s a tough read, and if you’re like me, you may need a bubble bath and a glass of wine in order to take it all in….but it was well worth it.”

The Oscar-winner’s bubble bath book review comes amid the Trump administration’s move to impose tariffs on Mexico as a means to crack down on illegal immigration.

“He is absolutely, deadly serious. In fact, I fully expect these tariffs to go on to at least the 5 percent level on June 10,” said White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday. “The president is deadly serious about fixing the situation at the southern border.”

The administration is, as Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak succinctly noted, looking to force the Mexican government to financially invest in border and immigration enforcement.

