Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is the Crown Jewel in Dior Haute Couture for U.K. State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump was the crown jewel at the State Banquet alongside President Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday.

Mrs. Trump went full, old American glamour in a Christion Dior Haute Couture ivory gown that was custom fit and designed for her by the Parisian fashion house, based on a similar gown from the brand’s Spring 2019 Haute Couture collection.

With her hair swept back in a chic French twist, Mrs. Trump paired the silk crepe couture gown with long, white ruched satin gloves reminiscent of those often worn by beloved First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the early 1960s.

Of course, only sparkling earrings are necessary for such an ensemble.

Earlier in the day, Melania Trump donned an iconic, double face wool crepe hat designed by her personal couturier, Hervé Pierre.

The style statement — the fourth white hat worn by Mrs. Trump since becoming First Lady — was paired with a white Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a navy collar and belt to match the hat’s midnight blue silk hatband.

