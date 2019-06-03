Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Meets the Queen In Iconic Hervé Pierre Hat

First Lady Melania Trump met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles at Buckingham Palace in London, England, on Monday, in an iconic white hat and matching skirt suit.

Mrs. Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace in a sharp white skirt suit with a crisp navy collar and belt by the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, matched to a custom Hervé Pierre double face wool crepe hat with a midnight blue silk hatband. Mrs. Trump’s navy Manolo Blahnik stilettos were nearly dyed-to-match the suit’s collar and belt.

The white hat, as Fashion Notes has chronicled, has become an iconic signature of Mrs. Trump’s.

Last year, for instance, she donned three white hats — a pith hat on safari, a custom Hervé Pierre hat while the French were in town, and a Chanel hat for her quasi-photo shoot amongst the Egyptian pyramids.

For her fourth white hat moment, Mrs. Trump channeled a 21st Century, contemporary Audrey Hepburn as “Eliza Doolittle” in 1964’s My Fair Lady with the fiercely biais angle of the hat and the ensemble’s head-to-toe, two-tone color story.

As Mrs. Trump arrived in England, hours before meeting Queen Elizabeth II, she once again gave a nod to British fashion — this time in a navy Michael Kors skirt suit paired with a sleeveless silk pussy-bow blouse by Burberry, covered in the British brand’s archive scarf print.

The Burberry blouse, from Riccardo Tisci’s first spring collection for the label, retails for $890.

Mrs. Trump mostly let her Burberry scarf do most of the fashion talking, choosing a pair of strick thin suede Christian Louboutin stilettos and dark square shades by Saint Laurent to go with the look.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.