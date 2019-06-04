Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is A Rose in Red Embroidered Givenchy Gown

First Lady Melania Trump was a rose in a red embroidered and sequined gown as she and President Donald Trump hosted a formal dinner at the Winfield House for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on Tuesday in London, England.

Mrs. Trump emerged from yesterday’s iconic fashion statement (A custom white hat by her personal couturier Hervé Pierre! Gasp!) in a red wool crepe gown by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller — a Brit, herself, and the first female creative director at the Parisian fashion house who famously designed Meghan Markle’s wedding gown.

The Givenchy number is from the brand’s Resort 2019 collection and features a bead-embroidered bodice panel and long cape sleeves which are slit open at the front for Mrs. Trump’s arms to peak through. The relaxed fitted gown is finished with a satin godet insert and side-slip pockets.

The gown retails for about $7,240.

Changing up her updo French twist from yesterday, Mrs. Trump wore her hair to the side with sparkling diamond earrings as her only accessory.

Earlier in the day, Mrs. Trump wore a beige-toned coat dress by Celine which she previously wore last year. The Celine coat is from one of the last collections from its former beloved creative director Phoebe Philo who shaped the relaxed bourgeois, minimal aesthetic of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

As Mrs. Trump strutted across London’s famous Downing Street, she gave a style nod to Queen Elizabeth II, whom she spent Monday with, by carrying a black crocodile Hermès “Birkin” bag. The Queen regularly carries a small black clutch handbag for nearly every appearance she makes.

Matching the more than $40,000 Birkin is a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos, a thick black leather belt to cinch the waist of the coat, and black leather gloves which Mrs. Trump carried in her hands for the ultimate British chic accessory.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.