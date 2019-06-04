Miley Cyrus Promotes ‘Don’t F**k with My Freedom’ Hoodie Benefiting Planned Parenthood

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus teased an upcoming collaboration with Planned Parenthood on Tuesday in a series of risqué photos posted to her Instagram page.

The “She Is Coming” singer, who has been an unrelenting celebrity voice for the pro-abortion left, teased the “very special” collaboration to her 94 million Instagram followers. The collaboration involves Planned Parenthood, fashion house Marc Jacobs, and her Happy Hippie Foundation non-profit.

“Very special collab with @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn @marcjacobs TO BE ANNOUNCED veryyyyyy soon!” the Miley Cyrus said.

The collaboration involves a sweatshirt featuring a scantily-clad photo of Cyrus with the words, “Don’t Fuck With My Freedom” surrounding the image. The back of the sweatshirt reads, “Miley Cyrus x Marc Jacobs.”

All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood, according to Elle.

Of course, this is far from the first time Cyrus has participated in a collaboration benefiting America’s number one abortion provider. The Grammy-nominated crooner teamed up with Marilyn Minter in 2016 for a limited-edition portrait series. One of the most memorable photos featured Cyrus licking glass. At the time, Cyrus said she hoped the portraits would “make some big bucks for Planned Parenthood.”

Portraits were listed for $5,500, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.