Video: Kesha Political Song Rids the World of ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’

Pop singer and activist Kesha created a world without “rich, white, straight, men” in politics-saturated new song.

With a clockwork cover photo of the singer repeatedly giving viewers the finger, the three-minute song features lyrics on LGBTQ topics, anti-capitalist digs, and a lament that the world is being ruined by rich, white, straight, men.

“And if you are a boy who loves a boy/You’ll get a wedding cake and all/And if you are a lady and you do your lady work/Then you will make as many dollars as the boys/Not just two thirds.” Kesha warbles adding a retooling of the children’s song, “Twinkle, twinkle little star,” saying instead “Twinkle, twinkle little star/How I wish the world was different/Where who you love and who you are/Was nobody’s fucking business.”

Jumping into politics is nothing new for the foul-mouthed, Grammy-nominated singer, of course. Kesha has spent years jumping on every hot button left-wing issue to present herself as thoroughly “woke.”

Late last year, for instance, the “TiK ToK” singer teamed with anti-gun groups to push strict gun control measures with the “Vote for Our Lives” campaign. She also endorsed heavy government surveillance and registration of all gun owners.

The activist songwriter also jumped in on the side of illegal aliens in the DACA debate by partnering with the left-wing United We Dream, a group that supports DACA recipients.

Naturally, she has been all over the recent pro-life law in Alabama and decrying its protections for infants in the womb.

In one tweet she claimed to be so upset that Alabama moved to protect the lives of the unborn that she wore a muzzle to “actually keep my mouth shut” about the issue.

(1/3) The rights for women to choose about our own bodies is being threatened and taken away in some states- it’s unacceptable and backwards. We are not ok with being silenced. The only way i could actually keep my mouth shut last night was physically putting a muzzle on myself pic.twitter.com/3c5l1lWuPO — kesha (@KeshaRose) May 18, 2019

