Bette Midler Deletes Tweet Suggesting Trump Should Be Stabbed

Actress and left-wing activist Bette Midler deleted a Twitter post in which she suggested that someone in President Donald Trump’s inner circle should knife him.

“He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove,” Midler wrote in a tweet Tuesday evening. The Wind Beneath My Wings singer’s eyebrow-raising remarks came in response to a tweet by far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, who fumed about President Trump’s unannounced visit to McLean Bible Church in Wolf Trap, Virginia, over the weekend.

“Seriously, WTF is this? At what the WH said was ‘a memorial for the 12 shot dead in Virginia Beach’ (it wasn’t), Trump, looking nothing like Trump, randomly wanders onto the altar in his golf shoes & cap, decides to stay for 15 min, then leaves, having thrown his curve at reality,” Moore ranted.

Midler’s about-face is the second time the actress deleted a social media post fantasizing about President Trump experiencing physical harm.

She removed a Twitter “poem” in November about the president and members of his family being hanged “good and high.”

Trump Trump Trump

Bob Mueller’s marching,

Trump Trump Trump

And here is why

Trump Trump Trump

He’s gonna hang you

Hang the fam’ly

GOOD AND HIGH!

One week later, the First Wives star took to social media to fantasize about a deceased President Trump’s funeral.

“Commenters point out that no one will be able to eulogize Trump in the way they have PresidentBush and SenatorMcCain, both Americans of long service and dignity. Can you imagine the RoguesGallery that would gather at Trump’s memorial?!? What could they say? You tell me!” Midler wrote.

Midler’s latest attack on President Trump comes days after she shared a People magazine quote falsely attributed to the president in a tweet attacking his supporters.

President Trump on Tuesday evening clapped back at Midler, calling her a “washed up psycho.”

“Washed up psycho Bette Midler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” he wrote. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”