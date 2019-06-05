Bette Midler Suggests Someone Should Stab President Trump

Left-wing actress Bette Midler took to social media this week and suggested that someone in President Donald Trump’s “camp” should “shiv” or stab him.

“He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove,” Bette Midler said on Tuesday night. The actress was piggybacking on a tweet by Michael Moore, who had ranted about President Trump’s surprise visit to McLean Bible Church in Virginia on Sunday.

“Seriously, WTF is this? At what the WH said was ‘a memorial for the 12 shot dead in Virginia Beach’ (it wasn’t), Trump, looking nothing like Trump, randomly wanders onto the altar in his golf shoes & cap, decides to stay for 15 min, then leaves, having thrown his curve at reality,” Michael Moore fumed.

He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove. https://t.co/GDdrF3Zfry — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2019

For Midler, this is just the latest in a growing list of fantasies she’s shared with her 1.5 million Twitter followers about the death of President Trump, his family, or members of his administration.

In November Midler posted a poem about President Trump and his family being hanged “good and high.”

Trump Trump Trump

Bob Mueller’s marching,

Trump Trump Trump

And here is why

Trump Trump Trump

He’s gonna hang you

Hang the fam’ly

GOOD AND HIGH!

Midler later deleted the tweet. A week later, she imagined a funeral procession for a deceased President Trump.

The First Wives star’s “shiv” Trump tweet comes on the heels of her posting a People magazine quote falsely attributed to Trump, in which Midler used to trash the president’s supporters. Midler deleted that tweet, too.

President Trump fired back, calling Midler a “washed up psycho.”

