Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Channels Her Inner Royal in Philip Treacy Hat

First Lady Melania Trump channeled her inner British Royal on Wednesday as she sat with Queen Elizabeth II for a ceremony commemorating D-Day.

For the day in Portsmouth, England, Mrs. Trump paid homage to the famed London-based Irish milliner Philip Treacy — the man behind most of all of the British Royal Family’s hats and fascinators — wearing one of his creations from his Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Think of this hat as the little, British cousin to her iconic custom-made, American-esque Hervé Pierre hat that she donned just a couple of days ago to meet the Queen.

Mrs. Trump’s angular hat matched her Ivory wool-twill coat dress by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s American brand, The Row. The Olsens, just the day before, won another CFDA award for Accessory Designers of the Year. The coat retails for about $6,700.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers know that Mrs. Trump rarely ever departs from her collection of Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik stilettos. But, for this particular occasion, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of Christian Dior patent calfskin pumps with a more than four-inch heel.

The Dior pumps retail for $690.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.