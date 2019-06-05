‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson: Black Friend in ‘Surburban LA’ Targeted with Noose in Front Yard

The Office star Rainn Wilson claimed his black friend living in “suburban Los Angeles” was targeted with a noose in his front yard, an incident the actor says serves as a reminder of the “extent to which racism exists in our country.”

The actor, who rose to fame playing Dwight Schrute in the beloved U.S. version of The Office, revealed how the noose was discovered by his friend Jamey’s 17-year-old niece. After the family contacted the police, they were reportedly told: “What’s the big deal?”

“Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan. Granted, this is a pretty lame noose,” Wilson wrote. “Might have been made by some local kids or something. Who knows. But the fact is it is as strong a symbol of racial hatred, violence, and oppression as a Swastika. Many folks are in denial about the extent to which racism exists in our country in 2019. Just ask a Black Person. They will tell you stories.”

Wilson went on to recount a story of how his friend Jamey was allegedly racially abused on a golf course by a white man who invoked the historical enslavement of African Americans.

“Jamey told me today that last year, while playing golf, he was looking for his ball in the brush and a white guy who wanted to play through called out ‘Hey, you can hurry up, we don’t have you picking cotton anymore!’ Not sure if he was trying to be funny or not but literally Jamey’s great grandfather was an ACTUAL SLAVE on a plantation and was regularly beaten there.”

This, however, is not the first time that Rainn Wilson has expressed fears of the existence of rampant racism across America. Following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, he declared that racism was “alive and thriving” for “millions” of modern Americans.

“My heart is broken by all the hate & violence today in Charlottesville,” The Meg actor wrote at the time. “Racism is alive and thriving – not just by the ogres spouting “white supremacy” – but by millions who espouse resentment and distrust of “the other”. My hope is humanity can come together as one diverse family.”

