Madonna: Donald Trump ‘Systematically Removing All of Our Freedoms’

Left-wing pop icon Madonna has revealed that her new album “Madame X” is partly about exploring her anger at President Donald Trump and other world leaders who she believes are “systematically removing all of our freedoms.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times entitled “Madonna at Sixty,” the singer reportedly explained how she “visualized herself as a freedom fighter traveling the world to spread the gospel of love and anti-discrimination — fighting misogyny, homophobia, racism, guns, the rise of authoritarianism.”

In producing her latest album, Madonna explored different musical genres like “dance, fado, rap, and Cape Verdean batuque” as a way of expressing her anger Donald Trump and other world leaders who she claims are “systematically removing all of our personal freedoms.”

Later on in the interview, Madonna also argues that Trump’s has a “weak character” that he attempts to hide by behaving like an alpha male.

“They’re overcompensating for how insecure they feel — a man who is secure with himself, a human who is secure with themselves, doesn’t have to go around bullying people all the time,” she said of alpha males, in reference to Trump.

Madonna remains one of the music industry’s most outspoken opponents of Donald Trump, even claiming she moved to Portugal to escape living under his presidency.

“I wanted to get out of America for a minute—as you know, this is not America’s finest hour,” she said in an interview with Vogue last year.

The 60-year-old crooner’s most famous anti-Trump statements came during his inauguration, where she declared at a Women’s March that she fantasized about “blowing up the White House.” Madonna later defended her remarks, saying they had been taken “wildly out of context.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.