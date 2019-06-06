Pop star Madonna said she felt “raped” after reading her New York Times profile and described the publication as one of the “founding fathers of the patriarchy.”

The political singer was referencing her recent Times profile, “Madonna at Sixty.” Madonna claims the piece focused solely on “trivial and superficial matters” such as the “ethnicity” of her stand-in and fabric of her curtains. She was also offended by the paper’s repeated references to her age.

She pointedly blamed the tone of the profile on the supposed prevalence of sexism in modern society, even though a woman authored the piece.

“To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement,” Madonna wrote. “It seems. You can’t fix society and its endless need to diminish, disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women.”

She continued:

The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists.

She did not stop there. The “Living for Love” star said the entire piece made her “feel raped.” She went on to say that she is allowed to use such a strong comparison, because she was raped over 40 years ago.



Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.