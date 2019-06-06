Rob Reiner Demands Nancy Pelosi Impeach and Imprison Trump

Far-left director Rob Reiner accused Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of “positing a false choice” with regards to opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and demanded that she imprison him for the “preservation of democracy.”

According to reports on Wednesday evening, sources close to a meeting between Pelosi and several Democratic Party leaders quoted her as telling them: “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.” The remark immediately drew anger from Reiner, who demanded that she pursue both Trump’s impeachment and imprisonment.

“I have the greatest respect for Nancy Pelosi, but she’s positing a false choice in dealing with Trump’s lawlessness,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “We don’t have to choose between Impeachment & Prison. The preservation of Democracy & The Rule of Law requires both. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow.”

The 72-year-old director has long agitated for the imprisonment of Donald Trump on charges of collusion and obstruction of justice, despite there being no active criminal charges against him. Last week, the Shock and Awe director vowed to prove that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into supposed Russian collusion secretly contained the “biggest pile of criminality” against any U.S. president.

“We’re still talking about it and if we had hearing in Congress, that was on television, the public would start to understand what’s actually in the Mueller report, which is the biggest pile of criminality that has ever been put together against any president in our history,” he said during an interview on MSNBC.

Reiner directed a video starring actor Robert De Niro and featuring former federal prosecutors who lobbied for hearings on obstruction of justice.

As part of his campaign against Trump, Reiner has accused him of being an “enemy of the people” who is working hand in hand with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Last December, he declared Trump was a “sick delusional criminal fuck” who will one day face his “ultimate comeuppance.”

