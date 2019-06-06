Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Initiative to Confront Climate Change

Iron Man and Avenger: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. revealed a plan this week to launch a massive new technology initiate he says will significantly clean up the planet.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” Robert Downey Jr. said Tuesday at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas. “God I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects.”

Downey Jr.’s new initiative, called The Footprint Coalition, is set to launch in April 2020, Variety reported. During his announcement, the Sherlock Holmes star didn’t offer any details about how his organization will “significantly clean up the planet.” But Downey Jr. did joke that he is “a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus,” and said that the artificial intelligence-heavy technology that his initiative will utilize can help quell the anxiety around are current “quiet sense of crisis” about the state of the planet.

For Downey Jr., his climate change project is not his first foray into the arena of politically charged issues.

During the 2016 election, Downey Jr. joined forces with his Avengers co-stars in a Joss Whedon-directed voter registration PSA meant to urge young voters to turn out and support Hillary Clinton. In May of that year, the actor stopped just short of endorsing Clinton on The Howard Stern Show.

