Alec Baldwin: I’m ‘So Done’ Playing Trump on ‘SNL’

Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin claims he will no longer perform as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, declaring in a recent interview that he is “so done” with the role.

Baldwin, who took home a Primetime Emmy award for his impersonation of the president in 2017, said that he cannot envision himself reprising the role for the NBC late-night sketch comedy next season.

“I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t,” the actor told USA Today on Thursday. “They should find somebody who wants to do it. I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that.”

Pressed on who could possibly replace him to play President Trump, the entertainer proposed former SNL cast member Darrell Hammond or Anthony Atamanuik of Comedy Central’s The President’s Show.

“I don’t know. Darrell Hammond did it and is a far better impressionist than I’ll ever be,” he said, adding that after Atamanuik began playing President Trump, “all these people were attacking me, saying, ‘Oh, your impression sucks and you suck. Please go away.”

“I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne [Michaels] to replace me,” he added. “I’m completely down with that. Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine.”

However, Baldwin sang a different tune last year, vowing in September to return to SNL to impersonate President Trump, but was “going to do some of it, but not a whole lot.”

The actor, a frequent critic of the Trump administration, has previously described the president as “neurologically impaired” and has mused about challenging him for the White House in 2020.