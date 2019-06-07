British Actor Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘Democracy Being Disintegrated’ Under Trump

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen claimed in a recent interview with left-wing Hollywood star Don Cheadle that U.S. democracy is “being disintegrated” under President Donald Trump and argued the social media giant Twitter is partly to blame.

During the pair’s sit-down for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Cohen discussed his Showtime program Who Is America? — a show centered around the funnyman donning disguises to lampoon (mostly) conservative political figures with fake interviews. Cohen received blowback over reports he allegedly impersonated a wheelchair-bound veteran to gain access to former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. The filmed prank was ultimately never released because, according to Cohen, “it just wasn’t funny enough.”

The provocateur also made headlines for a segment in which he dupped Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer (R) into exposing himself and shouting racial insults as part of a faux counterterrorism training video while posing as an Israeli military expert.

A partial transcript is as follows: