Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Old Hollywood Glamour in Hermès Scarf

AP/Getty Images
JOHN BINDER

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted off back to the United States on Friday, finishing her and President Donald Trump’s European tour in an ensemble reminiscent of old Hollywood’s silver screen stars.

As Mrs. Trump departed Ireland for the United States, she donned a timeless Burberry trench coat and a pale, icy blue Hermès scarf wrapped around her hair — the jet-setting style of Hollywood’s Golden Age actresses.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that Mrs. Trump previously wore this Burberry trench coat last year when she arrived in Belgium, a nod to Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Staying true to her fierce style, Mrs. Trump wore giant square black sunglasses by Saint Laurent and a pair of patent leather black Christian Louboutin stilettos.

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP/Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP/Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)

Mrs. Trump’s look harks back to the old Hollywood eras of the late 1930s through the early 1960s when actresses like Sofia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Crawford, Hedy Lamarr, Greta Garbo, and, of course, Audrey Hepburn would jet-set around the globe in scarfs, coats, and sunglasses to shade their eyes from the flashes of the camera.

This particular ensemble is an almost a carbon-copy of Sofia Loren’s trench coat and head scarf when she arrived in London in 1957.

Italian actress Sophia Loren is presented with a bouquet of flowers in London, 1957. (Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actors Audrey Hepburn (1929 – 1993) and George Peppard (1928 – 1994) star as Holly Golightly and Paul Varjak in the film ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, 1961. In this scene, Holly sees Doc Golightly off at the coach station while Paul waits in the background. (Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pictured with her children Christopher and Michael, leaving their plane at London Airport, August 28th 1959. (Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

circa 1938: Austrian-born American actress Hedy Lamarr (1913 – 2000) with Russian-born film executive Joseph Shenck at the Santa Anita Race Track in California. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As Mrs. Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., she changed into a sleeveless navy midi dress by the brand Sportmax and kept her shades on.

Always one to stun with her choice of footwear, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of sold-out Christian Louboutin stilettos with a striped, colorfully iridescent pattern that were inspired by the New Wave music era of the 1980s.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

