Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Old Hollywood Glamour in Hermès Scarf

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted off back to the United States on Friday, finishing her and President Donald Trump’s European tour in an ensemble reminiscent of old Hollywood’s silver screen stars.

As Mrs. Trump departed Ireland for the United States, she donned a timeless Burberry trench coat and a pale, icy blue Hermès scarf wrapped around her hair — the jet-setting style of Hollywood’s Golden Age actresses.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will remember that Mrs. Trump previously wore this Burberry trench coat last year when she arrived in Belgium, a nod to Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Staying true to her fierce style, Mrs. Trump wore giant square black sunglasses by Saint Laurent and a pair of patent leather black Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Mrs. Trump’s look harks back to the old Hollywood eras of the late 1930s through the early 1960s when actresses like Sofia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Crawford, Hedy Lamarr, Greta Garbo, and, of course, Audrey Hepburn would jet-set around the globe in scarfs, coats, and sunglasses to shade their eyes from the flashes of the camera.

This particular ensemble is an almost a carbon-copy of Sofia Loren’s trench coat and head scarf when she arrived in London in 1957.

As Mrs. Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., she changed into a sleeveless navy midi dress by the brand Sportmax and kept her shades on.

Always one to stun with her choice of footwear, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of sold-out Christian Louboutin stilettos with a striped, colorfully iridescent pattern that were inspired by the New Wave music era of the 1980s.

