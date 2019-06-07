Rocker Sheryl Crow came out against the so-called “Heartbeat” laws and compared legislation restricting most abortions to the Constitutional right U.S. citizens have to keep and bare firearms.

“It’s not up to the government to decide what women do with their bodies,” Crow said at the CMT Music Awards. “We should have the opportunity to be in charge of our own bodies.”

The “All I wanna Do” singer added that it is “wrong for government to make rules about abortion and even quixotically insisted that “everyone is pro-life,” even people who support abortion on demand and for any reason.

Indeed, Crow insisted that conservatives who are both pro-life and pro-Second Amendment are hypocrites.

“I feel like obviously, everyone is pro-life, and I am conflicted by the argument that if you are pro-life, you would be standing up about gun laws,” she exclaimed.

Crow also dismissed the women legislators who have supported the pro-life legislation in Alabama and Missouri, her home state. “Particularly in the state of Missouri,” she said, “as well as, I believe it’s Alabama, I think there’s only two women in the entire … House of Representatives that are making the decisions. So, I feel like it’s wrong, and I have always felt like the government needs to stay out of that.”

Conservatives, though, counter that a fetus is not “a woman’s body,” bust a distinctly separate person’s body. Commentator and Jewish historian Dennis Prager, for instance, notes that no one ever asks a pregnant woman “how is your body.”

In a video on his PragerU Youtube channel, Prager says, “the fetus is not ‘her body’; It is in her body. It is a separate body. And that’s Moral Argument Number Three. No one ever asks a pregnant woman, ‘How’s your body?’ when asking about the fetus. People ask, ‘How’s the baby?'”

This is because, Prager says, everyone instinctually knows that a fetus is not “the woman’s body” but is a separate and distinct person. And in that case, government has a role to step in when women are aborting babies without good cause.

Crow is not above government intrusion when it suits her wishes, though. This is the same singer who years ago noted that if it were up to her, she would regulate how much toilet paper people were allowed to use.

