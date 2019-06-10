JOIN BREITBART. TAKES 2 SECONDS.

Alec Baldwin Attacks Sarah Sanders: ‘A Mouthpiece for Fascism’

Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin smeared White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, calling her a “mouthpiece for fascism” during a war of words with her father, Mike Huckabee, over reports that he is “done” playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin recently said he is “so done” playing the president on the long-running NBC show.

“They should find somebody who wants to do it. I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that,” Baldwin told USA Today, according to the news outlet. “I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne [Michaels] to replace me. I’m completely down with that. Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine.”

It appears Baldwin had more stock in his impersonation than originally indicated. The actor became testy and combative after former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) celebrated the “good news.”

“Alec Baldwin announced that he’s ‘so done’ playing on ‘Saturday Night Live,'” Huckabee tweeted on Saturday. “Good news for viewers who are ‘so done’ with ‘SNL’ & unfunny vicious Trump bashing instead of comedy. For refreshing variety, try my show instead tonight!”

Baldwin responded in a series of tweets, seemingly reversing his previous assertion that he was “so done” playing Trump. He also brought Huckabee’s daughter, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, into the mix, smearing her as a “mouthpiece for fascism.”

Baldwin did not stop there, calling Huckabee’s show “dreadful.” He even dropped a note to critics of his previous Trump impersonations.

“I honestly can see where people don’t find the SNL Trump schtick funny,” the Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor said. “That’s about taste. But to say it disrespects the presidency is beyond me. No one disrespects the presidency more than Trump himself.”

Given his latest rant, it remains unclear if Baldwin is hanging up his Trump wig for good.

